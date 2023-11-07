DuPage County seeks feedback on Mobility Framework Plan

The DuPage County Division of Transportation has released its Mobility Framework Plan and is accepting public comments on the plan.

The DuPage Mobility Framework Plan is a set of recommendations based on themes and objectives for the future of transit, microtransit and non-motorized mobility in the county. The framework includes recommended actions for improved travel in DuPage County, including bicycle and pedestrian connections, safety improvements, re-envisioning transit networks, service equity, supporting workers and disadvantaged people and creating a connective and flexible system.

The public comment period will remain open until Dec. 8. The Mobility Framework Plan and related documents may be found on the Division of Transportation’s website.