Glenbard East Theatre to present fall play Nov. 16-18

Glenbard East Theatre will present its fall musical, “The 25th Annual Putnam County Spelling Bee,” by William Finn. The play will be presented at 7 p.m. from Nov. 16 through 18 in Rider Hall at Glenbard East, 1014 South Main St., Lombard.

It’s the annual spelling showdown, and six eccentric kids face off for the championship. Through laughter, heartache and singing, each speller tells their touching tale as they learn winning isn’t everything.

At the 25th annual Putnam County Spelling Bee, the spellers “sing” their stories and use hilarious techniques to spell the increasingly difficult words given to them. We root for all of them as the spelling bee becomes a metaphor for the transition from childhood to adulthood, with all its complexities. Who will win the final Spelling Bee that sends one lucky speller to nationals?

Tickets are $12 for students and seniors and $15 for adults. Purchase tickets at www.gefinearts.org