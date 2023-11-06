CommUNITY Diversity Group of La Grange Area seeks scholarship program donations

The CommUNITY Diversity Group of La Grange Area (CDG) is soliciting donations to support its 24th Annual Summer Scholarship Program for K – 7th grade students to assist with fees for music lessons, sports camps, academic camps and other enrichment opportunities.

Each year CDG conducts fundraising to support the Summer Scholarship Program. Last year, CDG awarded 61 scholarships of up to $300 to each student. That means that 61 students were able to participate in an extracurricular program over the summer that they otherwise may not have been able to afford. CDG’s summer scholarship program continues to expand, and the organization needs support to provide these enrichment opportunities to our community’s children.

Scholarship awardees will be celebrated at a dinner and program which will be held May 17 at the La Grange Community Center located at 200 Washington Ave. in La Grange. Donors to our scholarship fund are invited to attend the event.

Scholarships are available to elementary school students in the La Grange area who reside in school districts 102, 105 or 106. Applications for the program will be available Feb. 1 with an application deadline of March 1. Applications must include an essay, or drawing for K-1st graders, about the importance of diversity. Additionally, scholarship recipients in 5th – 7th grade must perform four hours of volunteer work before funds are conferred.

To make a donation to help fund scholarships, visit https://www.communitydiversity.org/scholarship/ or send a check to CDG, P.O. Box 41, LaGrange, Ill. 60525.