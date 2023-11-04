D58 to celebrate American Education Week with Green Apple awards

Downers Grove Grade School District 58 is proud to celebrate its hard-working teachers and staff during American Education Week, Nov. 13-17.

In honor of American Education Week, the Education Foundation of Downers Grove District 58 invites families to thank a special teacher or staff member with a donation to its Green Apple Teacher/Staff Recognition Program.

With each Green Apple donation received, the foundation will send a specially designed Green Apple Award card to the teacher or staff member the donation is honoring, with a custom message from the donor.

All donations will support the foundation’s programs, which include the Teacher Grants Program, Distinguished Service Awards, Select 58, Sneak Preview, New Teacher Luncheon, The Reading Games and more.

Green Apple donations and messages may be submitted online at https://www.58foundation.net/green-apple-awards through a two-step process. First, fill out a form with a personal message. Then, click the box on the top of the page to make the Green Apple donation. All donations are tax-deductible.

Send questions to green.apple@58foundation.org. While the Green Apple Program is open year-round, if you would like your Green Apple Award to be delivered before winter break, please submit your donation by Dec. 15.