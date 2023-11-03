La Grange’s annual wine tasting fundraiser set for Nov. 16

A celebration of new wine and good food returns to downtown La Grange from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Nov. 16, for the 21st annual Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Tasting organized by Child Link, LLC.

Child Link is a non-profit organization that provides foster and adoption services, trauma and crisis-based mental health counseling programs and transitional living programs to more than 400 foster youth in the community.

Ticketed guests at the wine tasting will have the opportunity to participate in raffles, explore a silent auction and contribute to a holiday toy drive, all while supporting the safety and well-being of foster youth by connecting them with families.

All proceeds from the Wine Tasting will directly supplement Child Link’s critical programs, ensuring that these services continue to make a significant impact.

Wine-enthusiasts are invited to stroll to various businesses in La Grange to sample a selection of premiere Beaujolais Nouveau wines, chat with sommeliers to learn more about each and enjoy delicious dishes that have been selected specifically to complement the wines.

Each featured wine has been handpicked and provided by resident sommeliers at Mainstreet Wine & Liquors.

Partnering restaurants include Kama Bistro, Lucca’s Pizzeria and Ristorante, Marco’s Kitchen, Santiago’s Mexican Restaurant, Shang Noodle and Aurelio’s, along with partner retailers, JAYNE and Bloom 3.

This celebration in La Grange marks Beaujolais Nouveau Day, the world’s largest wine bash held every year on the third Thursday of November when millions of bottles of new wine from the Beaujolais region of France will be distributed across the globe.

”Our annual Beaujolais Nouveau Wine Tasting is not just a celebration of exquisite wines and gourmet food; it’s a testament to the strength of our community,” Child Link CEO Malia Arnett said in a news release. “By joining us, attendees directly contribute to programs that provide essential support to foster youth during this critical time of the year.”

Tickets are available at childlink.org/events.