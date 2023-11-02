Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Ryan Eddington, Downers Grove North, cross country, senior

Name: Ryan Eddington
School: Downers Grove North, senior
Sport: Cross country
Why he was selected: Eddington took third place at the Class 3A Hinsdale Central Sectional in 15:24.7, leading Downers Grove North to the team championship. Eddington was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is his Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: What’s your mindset going into the state meet? What would the team winning a state title mean to you?
Eddington: My mindset going in is to compete. If I compete well, the pieces will fall where I want them to and we will be in a real good spot. A team state title would mean everything to me. I want it a bit extra after getting third the two years before and runners-up in the 800 and 4x8 at track.
Welge: What makes this team so special?
Eddington: This team is so similar to the team we had last year. We are really close and we thrive because of our pack running and running together. We’re close in and outside of practice so I think that’s what helps us the most. I know those guys will give just as much as I do in a race and that makes me want to find that extra gear even more.
Welge: Can you speak to the importance of running in your family?
Eddington: Running is very important to my family. There is a good balance of it in my life and I think that’s what helps me a lot. If it was all running, it would be more stressful and my parents do a good job reminding me and my sister that there is more than just our sport.
Welge: What’s your favorite course to run on?
Eddington: My favorite cross course I ran on would have to be the Nike Cross Nationals course in Oregon (Glendoveer Golf Course). I also love running at KLM, which is where we were last weekend.
Welge: What’s your plans beyond high school?
Eddington: I just committed to Missouri about two weeks ago. Super pumped to be down there and go to work with the new recruits and the guys on the team. I plan to major in business sports management.