La Grange League of Women Voters register new voters at local high schools

To celebrate National Voter Registration Day, The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area held events to register new voters at Lyons Township High School and Nazareth High School on Sept. 19 and Sept. 21. Between the two schools, 383 applications were accepted.

The League of Women Voters is a political organization that neither supports nor opposes candidates or parties and encourages informed and active participation in government. The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area serves the people of Brookfield, Burr Ridge, Countryside, Indian Head Park, Hinsdale, Hodgkins, La Grange, La Grange Highlands, La Grange Park, Riverside, Western Springs and Westchester.