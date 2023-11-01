Villa Park library lists upcoming programs for November

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Comics & Short Story Workshop: 5 p.m. Nov. 13. Children and teens in grades 4–12 are invited to come learn how to create a six-panel comic strip. Do Art Productions will lead a workshop to teach you how to combine words and art to tell your unique story. Bring your creative energy and ideas – we will provide the rest. Registration is required.

DINOvember Party: 5:45 p.m., Nov. 15. Celebrate DINOvember with the Villa Park Public Library. Come make a fun, dinosaur-themed craft and watch the original Jurassic Park. Snacks will be provided. Capacity may be limited, so registration is encouraged.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.