Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 6 Robin Sutton of Bolingbrook participates in the participate Westmont Zombie Pub Crawl Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. (Erica Benson for Shaw Local News Network)

The Westmont Zombie Pub Crawl was held Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023. Some of the participating establishments included Neat Kitchen and Bar, Johnny’s Blitz Bar and Grill, Walsh’s Bar and Grill and DJ’s Sports Bar and Grill.