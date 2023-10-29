La Grange Hometown Holidays feature local shopping and events

The La Grange Business Association and the village of La Grange are kicking off the holiday season with promotions at local shops and restaurants, lights and festive traditions for the whole family to enjoy.

Beginning with Small Business Saturday, La Grange will promote shopping small at local businesses and help visitors create holiday memories with local carolers, Santa’s arrival by firetruck, a tree lighting ceremony, specialty holiday cocktails and a digital holiday shopping catalog.

Holiday Digital Wish Book: To drive both in-store and online shopping, local small businesses will showcase their top-selling gifts for the holiday season in a digital flip book called the La Grange Holiday Wish Book, sponsored by Horton’s Home Lighting. Consumers can click to the business’s website directly from the customized and local online catalog, which will be available Nov. 15 at lagrangeevents.com.

Small Business Saturday: For customers looking for great deals, La Grange businesses will be holding a flash sale from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Small Business Saturday, Nov. 25, with special offers and deep discounts for a limited time. Flash sale offers will be announced throughout the day on the La Grange mobile app as well as the LGBA website. JAYNE, the boutique for women’s fashion, footwear and accessories, is the presenting sponsor for Small Business Saturday.

Caroling for a Cause: Local choirs and music groups are invited to bring songs of good cheer and hope to others at Caroling for a Cause. Visitors to downtown La Grange will be able to enjoy these carolers each Saturday from Small Business Saturday to Christmas Eve.

Ho-Ho Holiday Cocktails: From eggnog to toddies, local restaurants serve up classic, festive cocktails to put you in the spirit of the season.

La Grange Holiday Walk: 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 2. A beloved tradition returns to La Grange with the arrival of Santa by firetruck to the historic La Grange Village Hall to light the majestic tree. Holiday choirs and themed characters are part of the magic along with a petting zoo and pony rides, kiddie train rides, perfect picture moments by Village Hall, oversized light displays, glistening ice sculptures and letters to Santa in the Stone Avenue train station. Open houses at local businesses round out the celebration as trolleys transport visitors to all the festivities. Dubak Electrical Group is the presenting sponsor for the Holiday Walk.

For information on the holiday program and events, visit lagrangeevents.com/holiday.