La Grange community celebrates dedication Community Center’s mosaic murals

More than 100 people from in and around the village of La Grange came together Oct. 15 to celebrate the dedication of eight community-designed and created mosaic panels installed at the La Grange Community Center, located at 200 S. Washington Ave.

Each panel reflects an important aspect of the past, present and future of the historic Eastside of La Grange as shared by more than 30 residents and community members who came together to connect and share their stories during two design workshops organized by CommUNITY Diversity Group’s Arts Committee.

The murals depict various elements of the Eastside community, including panels attesting to the residents’ deep roots in La Grange since the late 1800s. The panels showcase the past with planting of seeds, symbolic of nurture and strong family bonds, and a train representing the Great Migration with many who came to the area to work at Electro-Motive.

Other panels represent the present with faith in and throughout the community, connections and celebrations, sports and activities that took place at the center, and the guiding hand passing these gifts to the next generation; and the future - a “diversity fruit tree” representing a wish to continue with the essence of the origin story, even as the community grows and changes.

The festivities included live music by The Marjays, cool sounds by DJ OD, a breakdancing demonstration by Motion Disorderz Crew, a performance by the LTHS Steppers, songs by the Interfaith Choir, food donated by local businesses, a wishing tree that held wishes for the community and other games and activities.

The dedication ceremony featured remarks from Becky Lorentzen and Nancy Bramson, representing the CDG arts committee, which initiated and lead the project; Village President Mark Kuchler; community leaders the Rev. Shawana McGee and Minister Lynn Lacey, who advised the committee; Park District of La Grange Board President Brian Opyd; and CDG President Marian Honel-Wilson who presented the community mosaic mural panels as a gift to the Park District of La Grange.