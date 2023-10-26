Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Alex Marre, Montini, football, senior

Name: Alex Marre
School: Montini, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Marre rushed for 129 yards on 22 carries with two touchdowns, including the game-clincher, in Montini’s 24-17 win over St. Laurence. Marre was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is his Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: How big was that win going into the playoffs? How were you guys able to put it together?
Marre: The win last Friday meant everything. It was huge. Coming off three straight losses we knew we had to come away with the win and bring the momentum into the playoffs. That whole week of practice our main focus points were intensity, focus and next man up because we knew it was going to take everyone to win.
Welge: What does taking Montini’s football program back to the playoffs mean to you?
Marre: It meant not only were we doing something great, but it meant that myself and the captains were paving a path of success and an example of what it takes to make it there for the younger classes.
Welge: I believe I heard that you were named your league’s Player of the Year. What does that mean?
Marre: It was something that has always been in the back of my mind and now having achieved it, it’s an unbelievable feeling knowing that the hard work and dedication that I put in during the offseason has paid off and I can represent not only my family but my school.
Welge: Do you have a football player, college or pro, you like to watch or look up to?
Marre: The player that I have always watched and looked up to since the day I started playing was Walter Payton. Not only because of his will and heart on the field but his attitude toward his teammates and the game of football off the field. Watching him growing up taught me that the game is far bigger than just you on the field. Watching him and listening to what he would say in interviews taught me that you always represent something bigger than you. You represent your family, you represent your team and those that have played before you.
Welge: If you were not playing football, what sport do you think you’d play?
Marre: Because I am a two-sport athlete if football was not my main sport, I would definitely be wrestling. I will be wrestling when football season is over.