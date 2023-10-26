Fleetwood Mac presentation among Villa Park library’s upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Fleetwood Mac: Their Story: 7 p.m. Nov. 6. Starting as a modest blues band launched in the mid-1960s, Fleetwood Mac achieved monumental success in the mid-1970s and still makes headlines today. Trace the band’s career using interviews and performance videos, with a focus on the blockbuster album, Rumours. Learn about the fascinating journey of failed romantic relationships among the band members which fueled music of warmth and intensity. Fleetwood Mac was a soap opera set to music.

Teen Writing Circle @ the Library: 5 p.m., Mondays. Calling all teens. Come to the Villa Park Public Library to share your NaNoWriMo project or any other writing piece with your peers in the Teen Writing Circle. Develop your writing passion with a group that will offer writing prompts and constructive feedback in a welcoming, low-pressure environment. Win achievement badges as you progress in your writing.

Ace Your Interview: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 8. Impress an employer with ease at your next interview. Job coach Jez Layman explains the before, during and after of the most crucial part of the job-hunting process, the in-person interview. Learn the skills necessary to prepare for the interview, to dress the part, to answer questions with confidence, to sell yourself more effectively, and to follow up after the interview.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.