Roll of artificial intelligence in careers the subject of Elmhurst University discussion

As advances in artificial intelligence accelerate, the emphasis is quickly shifting from careers in AI to careers with AI.

On Nov. 2, James Kulich, director of the master in data science and analytics program at Elmhurst University, will host “How Today’s AI Will Impact Your Profession, and How You Can Prepare.” Kulich will lead a panel of experts in a discussion about the impacts of AI on your professional world, whatever it might be, and ways to tap into its potential.

Kulich is also a professor of mathematics and chairman of the university’s department of computer science and information systems. He has extensive experience in applying quantitative methods and analytical tools to produce useful and actionable information from widely ranging data.

Kulich’s talk is part of the Graduate Studies Lecture Series, a yearlong series celebrating 25 years of graduate programs at Elmhurst University. Graduate studies at Elmhurst University launched in 1998 with five programs. Today, Elmhurst offers more than 20 master’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificate programs in the business, education, health care and technology fields.

The lecture on the impact of AI begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 2 in the Frick Center, Blume Board Room 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Admission is free. RSVP at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For questions or more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.