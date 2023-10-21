Villa Park library announces upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Stress Management and Mindfulness: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 25. Develop strategies to manage stress through diet, exercise and lifestyle modification. Gain an insight into mindful eating and how to apply it to everyday life. Explore other practices to be mindful and present in daily living. Registration is required.

Ghost Riders & Other Spooky Songs: 6:30 p.m. Oct. 28. Join Rick Pickren on an exciting, bone chilling musical excursion. Pickren has shared the stage with famous artists such as George Strait, Merle Haggard, Alabama and The Judds. Registration is required.

Radio-Controlled Model Aircraft: 7 p.m. Oct. 30. Explore the radio-controlled model airplane hobby. Learn about legal requirements of this hobby, including new FAA regulations. Get suggestions on the best models to start with and the steps to learn to fly it successfully. See examples of radio-controlled models and equipment. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.