Author Dawn Turner to speak at Elmhurst University Oct. 26

Dawn Turner, award-winning author and journalist, will talk about her book, “Three Girls from Bronzeville: A Uniquely American Memoir of Race, Fate, and Sisterhood,” during an Author Visit at Elmhurst University at 7 p.m. on Oct. 26 with Andrea Krieg, assistant professor of criminal justice at Elmhurst University.

“Three Girls from Bronzeville” was named a Notable Book of 2021 by The New York Times Book Review,” and a Best Book of 2021 by “The Washington Post,” the Chicago Tribune, People magazine, Buzzfeed, Shondaland and Real Simple, among others.

In 2022, Turner and “Three Girls from Bronzeville” were the first recipients of the Chicago Book Award, given annually to the author of a book that “best transforms public understanding of the Windy City’s history and its people.”

A former columnist for the Chicago Tribune, Turner spent a decade and a half writing about race, politics and people whose stories are often dismissed and ignored. She also has written commentary for The Washington Post, PBS NewsHour, CBS Sunday Morning, NPR’s Morning Edition, Chicago Tonight and elsewhere. In 2018, she served as a fellow and journalist-in-residence at the University of Chicago Institute of Politics.

The Author Visit with Dawn Turner will be held in the Frick Center, Founders Lounge, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. A book signing will follow the lecture, and books will be available for purchase. Admission is free but registration is required, at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu.