October 15, 2023
Shaw Local
New health sciences building the latest addition at Elmhurst University

Elmhurst University topped $10 million in donations over the fiscal year ending in June.

Elmhurst University recently broke ground on a new health sciences facility. The building will serve as a hub for learning and innovation.

The 45,000-square-foot, state-of-the-art building will bring together students and faculty from the nursing, public health, occupational therapy and communication sciences and disorders programs to collaborate across disciplines.

In flexible classrooms and simulation spaces, students will have access to the latest technologies and learning tools, from a virtual reality lab to an expanded practicum area.

