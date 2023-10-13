La Grange school’s second Blue Ribbon Award ‘nothing short of monumental’

Pleasantdale Elementary School in La Grange has received its second National Blue Ribbon School Award, recognized once again as an exemplary high-performing school.

The U.S. Department of Education’s National Blue Ribbon was awarded to 313 public schools across the nation this year and is considered the nation’s highest honor for academic performance. To qualify for its nomination, Pleasantdale’s schoolwide performance ranked in the top 15% in the state of Illinois and top 40% for each subgroup of students in all three testing areas.

Pleasantdale received its first Blue Ribbon award in the 1996-97 academic year, and Superintendent Dave Palzet said it is a huge honor for the school to receive it again. With the award being so competitive, Palzet said it is a tribute to the hard work of the school’s students, staff and teachers.

“It feels really validating to the work we’ve been doing improving resources and curriculum and marching toward this award,” Palzet said. “We focus on a model of continuous improvement and are continuously looking for the best ways to teach our students and that is informed by the staff and attributable as well to the great building leadership we have.”

One thing Palzet said he believes has made the school’s academics stand out is that students at Pleasantdale made academic gains during the pandemic when other school districts saw losses in those same areas. Palzet attributed this in part to the fact that Pleasantdale never went fully remote.

Other strides toward receiving the award include efforts to improve the math and literary curriculums in the school, emphasizing a student’s ability to understand rather than simply memorize material. The school also worked with several organizations to provide professional development for its teachers. Pleasantdale principal Kathleen Tomei said that included a focus on continuity between grades for students.

“This is not an award that happens overnight and our teachers have been really focused on building consistency from grade to grade,” Tomei said. “To get to this point is a huge team effort. Our teachers work really hard day in and day out, so to get this recognition on a national level for them is so validating that what they do matters.”

Tomei, who will travel to Washington, D.C., to accept the award Nov. 17, said Pleasantdale’s application for the Blue Ribbon discussed the concept of being “all in” at length because there is not a more fitting way to describe what it takes to win the award. She said credit for the award should go not just to students and teachers, but also to the community for having trust in the school.

Education is not a one-size-fits-all kind of thing, Tomei said, and Pleasantdale educators have a passion and drive for asking “what else can I do for this child?” Tailoring the institution to children’s needs has helped the school excel, and Tomei said when educators were pushed to give their all, they responded with incredible drive and passion.

“I’m just incredibly proud and humbled,” Tomei said. “The work that has occurred to get us to this point is nothing short of monumental.”