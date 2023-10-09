Villa Park Public Library lists upcoming programs

The Villa Park Public Library, located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave., has announced several upcoming programs.

Spooky Stories Cartooning Class: 3:45 p.m. Oct. 19. We’ll draw ghosts, ghouls, goblins and Gary. (Who’s Gary? You’ll have to wait and see.) Come learn from Andertoons how to draw the spooky stuff. Registration is required.

Five Nights at Freddy’s Celebration: 4 p.m. Oct. 24. Come enjoy some treats and trivia in honor of the upcoming release of the Five Nights at Freddy’s film. Decorate cookies that look like mini pizzas and then test your knowledge of the game series. Registration is required.

For information and to register, visit vppl.info or call the library at 630-834-1164.