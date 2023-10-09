Elmhurst University presentation to discuss ethical leadership in business

Organizations are facing myriad challenges—local, national and global. Whether it’s balancing a triple bottom line or navigating tumultuous sociopolitical dynamics, ethical leadership can play an important role in successfully negotiating those challenges.

Elmhurst University MBA Program Director Lawrence “LB” Brown will host “Ethical Leadership: Why It Matters Now,” a conversation on building an ethical value system that can help drive employee engagement and build business success. The talk begins at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in the Frick Center, Blume Board Room, 190 Prospect Ave. Admission is free.

In addition to leading the MBA program at Elmhurst University, Brown is an assistant professor of business and economics, as well as an executive coach, a DEI consultant and speaker, and host of the “Cascading Leadership” podcast.

Brown’s talk is the first in the Graduate Studies Lecture Series, a yearlong series celebrating 25 years graduate programs at Elmhurst University. Graduate studies at Elmhurst launched in 1998 with five programs. Today, the university offers more than 20 master’s degree programs and a number of graduate certificate programs in the business, education, health care and technology fields.

RSVP at elmhurst.edu/cultural. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu