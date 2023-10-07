October 07, 2023
La Grange League of Women Voters to present program on recent Supreme Court decisions

By Shaw Local News Network
The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area will sponsor a presentation on recent Supreme Court decisions.

League of Women Voters La Grange member Jan Goldberg will discuss cases from the 2022-23 term as well as some cases that are coming in the 2023-2024 term.

The presentation will be held from 7 to 8:30 p.m. Nov. 7 at the Linda Sokol Francis Brookfield Library, 3541 Park Ave., Brookfield. No advance registration is required.

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit our website at www.lagrangearealwv.org

La Grange
