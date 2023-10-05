Two arrested after stolen car crashes in Elmhurst

Two suspects are in custody after an early Tuesday morning crash of a stolen vehicle near Lake Street and Route 83 in Elmhurst, police said.

The crash occurred about 2:45 a.m.

Officers on scene reported four male suspects exited the crashed vehicle, but only two were captured. Investigators used police dogs and drones to search for the remaining suspects.

“The area has been thoroughly searched with no additional suspects located; therefore, there is no danger to the public,” Elmhurst Police Chief Mike McLean said.

Charges are pending against the pair in custody, he said.

