Swap craft supplies at the Villa Park library Oct. 8

Have craft supplies you no longer need? Looking for some creative inspiration? Come to the Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave., from 2 to 4 p.m. Oct. 8 for a craft supply swap.

Early entry tickets will be given to those who bring unneeded but usable craft supplies to the library prior to the event. Early entry for those who donate craft supplies is 1 to 2 p.m. Doors open to the public at 2 p.m.

Bring new or gently used craft supplies to the library’s service desk through Oct. 6. Suggested craft supplies for the swap include: fabric, sewing or embroidery thread and notions; paper crafting, scrapbooking and rubber stamps; craft kits and craft instruction books; children’s craft kits and supplies; jewelry making supplies; yarn, hooks, needles and more.

All items at the craft supply swap on Oct. 8 are free. Any remaining crafting supplies after the swap will be donated to a local organization.