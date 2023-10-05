Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Jake Melion, York, football, senior

Name: Jake Melion
School: York, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Melion had 31 carries for 260 yards and two touchdowns in a 32-21 win over fellow unbeaten Downers Grove North. He was selected the Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is his Q&A with Joshua Welge.
Welge: Was that a career-high for you, yardage-wise? What was the key to your success that night?
Melion: I believe that was a career high for me but the key to that was for sure my blocking. I mean, our O-line has been great all year and last Friday night they made my job a lot easier. Also, the wide receivers and their downfield blocking has been awesome, too. My teammates are always the key to my success.
Welge: York has become one of the best programs around the past few years. How have you guys done it?
Melion: I think our success has come from the coaching staff and coach Fitz [York coach Mike Fitzgerald] is always pushing us to be our best not just on the field but off the field, too, and making sure we do the little things right. Because at the end of the day, the little things are what separates the good teams from the great ones so I would say our success definitely stems from our great coaching.
Welge: You definitely had some great moments last year, but you’ve emerged as a very successful running back this year. How have you improved as a player?
Melion: I would say I’ve improved as a player by being more of a patient runner. Last year at times it felt like I tried to do too much. This year I really focused on getting better at waiting for the right time to burst through the hole and when to make a cut.
Welge: Do you have a running back at any level of football that you enjoy watching play?
Melion: [San Francisco 49ers running back] Christian McCaffrey.
Welge: Did you ever play any other sports?
Melion: Yeah, I played basketball most of my life. It was my main sport up until freshman year when I quit to mainly focus on football.
Welge: What’s your plans beyond high school? Football maybe? Anything going on recruiting wise?
Melion: Right now I’m not sure what my plans are after high school. I haven’t decided if I want to play in college or just go study something. I’m interested in trying to keep my options open right now.