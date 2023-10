Bring a pair of scissors and learn how to make custom greeting cards for the holidays with Sue from Creative Cards & Crafts at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave. All supplies (except scissors) will be available to participants.

There is a $10 materials fee. Registration is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.