Elmhurst Art Museum to present ‘A Love Supreme’ starting in January

“A Love Supreme,” a solo exhibition by Norman Teague inspired by legendary jazz musician John Coltrane, with an adjoining intervention in Mies van der Rohe’s McCormick House by Chicago-based BIPOC designers, will be on display from Jan. 20 to April 28, 2024, at the Elmhurst Art Museum, 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave.

Teague uses Coltrane’s album “A Love Supreme” as a personal, cultural and spiritual touchstone to consider design influences from his lifelong home in Chicago, exploring how the power of bold improvisational jazz and unapologetic Black aesthetics have expanded the minds and inspired creative communities of color, according to a news release.

Celebrating BIPOC designers and a variety of cultural influences in Chicago at a time when the country is reckoning with racial inequities in representation across industries and disciplines, the main galleries will feature new works with African-influenced objects.

The solo exhibition culminates in Teague’s version of a large-scale African round house containing multiple organically designed objects that nod to his Midwest influences, like the Association for the Advancement of Creative Musicians, the Wall of Respect and sculptor Martin Puryear.