Local residents will have a chance to participate in JDRF One Walk, the world’s largest type 1 diabetes event, at the College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn on Oct. 8. Welcome tent and event activities begin at 8:30 a.m. and the 2K walk begins at 10 a.m.

Money raised will power more research, enable more advocacy and fund more support for the 1.45 million Americans living with type 1 diabetes.

For information and to register, visit www2.jdrf.org/site/TR?fr_id=9230&pg=entry