Author, horror expert to speak at Villa Park library

Join the Villa Park Public Library to talk scary stories, horror, and more with bestselling author Stephen Graham Jones and horror expert Becky Spratford via zoom at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4.

New York Times bestselling author of “The Only Good Indians” and “Don’t Fear the Reaper,” Jones has written more than 25 books spanning genres.

Illinois librarian Becky Spratford will join Graham in conversation. She trains library staff all over the world on how to match books with readers through the local public library and runs the critically acclaimed blog RA for All. A devout horror fan, she writes a horror review column for Library Journal, is the author of The Reader’s Advisory Guide to Horror, and is a member of the Horror Writers Association.

Registration for this program is required. For more information, visit the library’s website at www.vppl.info or call 630-834-1164.