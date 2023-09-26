Elmhurst History Museum announces fall programming

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E. Park Ave., has announced fall programs and events. Many of the events are tied to the museum’s next exhibit, Lost Chicagoland Department Stores, opening Oct. 6. Admission to the museum is always free.

Graveside Stories Cemetery Walk: 6 to 9 p.m Oct. 6, and 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Oct. 7. St. Peter’s and St. Mary’s Cemeteries, 310 Alexander St., Elmhurst. Learn about the history of Elmhurst through the unique perspectives of past residents during this family-friendly cemetery walk presented in collaboration with GreenMan Theatre Troupe. Tours depart from the cemetery gates every 15 minutes. Friday night tours will be lantern-lit. The cemeteries are located near Myrtle Avenue and Alexander Street on the Elmhurst University campus. Cost is $12 per person. Reservations are required. Visit elmhursthistory.org.

Remembering Chicagoland Department Stores: 2 to 3 p.m. Oct. 22. Elmhurst City Hall, 209 N. York Road. Remember dressing up for lunch in Marshall Field & Co.’s Walnut Room or picking out Christmas gifts from the Sears and Montgomery Ward catalogs? Historian and author Leslie Goddard looks back at the department stores that once dominated Chicago area retail, from the grand shopping palaces clustered on State Street to the cozy local stores on suburban main streets. Free for members, $5 for non-members. Reservations are required. Visit elmhursthistory.org.

Lost Chicagoland Department Stores: noon to 1 p.m. Nov. 12. Elmhurst History Museum, 1st Floor Gallery, 120 E. Park Ave. Curator of Exhibits Sarah Cox will lead participants through highlights of the Lost Chicagoland Department Stores exhibit. Includes exclusive access to museum galleries while hearing highlights about the history of Chicago and suburban department stores while viewing an array of fascinating artifacts and images. Free. Reservations are required. Visit elmhursthistory.org.

Holiday Gift Wrapping Workshop: 2 to 3 p.m. Nov. 18. Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 E. Park Ave. For ages 14 and up. Take your holiday gift-giving to a new level this this year by joining a fun workshop led by Hannah Sundwall, owner and founder of Gift Wrap Boss in Chicago. Participants will learn fundamental professional techniques including seamless wrapping, bow making and tips on how to wrap oddly-shaped presents. Participants may bring one item to wrap with their own paper if they wish. Cost is $10 per person. Reservations are required. Visit elmhursthistory.org.