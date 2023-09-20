Villa Park library hosting program on celestial observations Sept. 26

Come to the Villa Park Public Library from 7-8 p.m. Sept. 26, for a presentation by Michelle Nichols that will focus on an overview of celestial observations you can do with just your eyes, including Moon phases, eclipses, planets, stars and much more in a session suited to an astronomy novice.

Nichols is director of public observing at the Adler Planetarium in Chicago. She leads all of the Adler Planetarium’s telescope, observatory and public sky observing initiatives and events.

Registration is required. For more information, visit the website at www.vppl.info, or call 630-834-1164.

The Villa Park Public Library is located at 305 S. Ardmore Ave.