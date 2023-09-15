Suburban Life Athlete of the Week: Noah Battle, Downers Grove North, football, senior

Name: Noah Battle
School: Downers Grove North, senior
Sport: Football
Why he was selected: Battle rushed for 198 yards and three touchdowns on 30 carries in the Trojans’ 31-7 win over Glenbard West. The win was Downers Grove North’s first over the Hilltoppers since 2006. Battle was named the Suburban Life Athlete of the Week in an online vote.
Here is his Q&A with Jacob Bartelson.
Bartelson: Clearly you’re running the football super effectively. A lot of that is due to you and your offensive line. Why are they so dominant?
Battle: Last year, all of our linemen were seniors, which led to a whole new group coming in. The line used that chip on their shoulder to become the soul of our offense. These boys play with heart and grit that not a lot of programs are lucky to have –Anthony Bertacchi, Luke Klempir, Omar Duran, Carsten Lang and Colton Ford.
Bartelson: The 3-0 start is obviously huge and impressive. For those who don’t see the team up close everyday, what’s the best way to describe what the locker room is like right now amid the stretch?
Battle: Our locker room is full of high energy and fun. Collectively all being locked in on our tasks whilst also bringing life to the whole team.
Bartelson: I like asking this question to athletes. What’s your motivation? Why play and be who you are on the field?
Battle: My motivation to go out there and play my heart out is because of my idols. I’ve always looked up to NFL players and wanted to be like them. Of course, my mom as well.
Bartelson: I’ve personally heard a lot about quarterback Owen Lansu. When people turn on film, what kind of football player will they see?
Battle: When watching Owen Lansu’s tape, you will see a great leader, competitor and talent game in and game out. One of the best arm talents in the state paired with discipline. We are lucky to have him lead our team.