September 14, 2023
Shaw Local
Villa Park library to hold college planning workshop Sept. 19

By Shaw Local News Network

Exploring college decisions and college costs? Join the My College Planning Team at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 at the Villa Park Public Library, 305 Ardmore Ave., to help plan for your future.

This workshop will explore the complex world of need-based and merit-based financial aid. Parents and students will learn strategies for lowering their EFC (Expected Family Contribution), the new FAFSA rules and tips for optimizing college admissions and scholarships.

Registration is required. For information, visit vppl.info, or call 630-834-1164.

Villa Park
