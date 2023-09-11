Glen Ellyn League of Women Voters to sponsor voter registration drives

The League of Women Voters of Glen Ellyn is holding several voter registration drives in the area to mark National Voter Registration Day on Sept. 19.

The League is asking eligible community members if they are “Vote Ready” by registering to vote, or ensuring that their voter registration is up to date with current address or name change information.

National Voter Registration Day is the nation’s biggest nonpartisan civic holiday dedicated to getting every eligible American registered to vote for their next election. Nationally, only 65% of those eligible to vote are registered, and many who are registered do not vote.

National Voter Registration events in Glen Ellyn area on Sept 19:

Glen Ellyn Public Library, 400 Duane St., from 4:30-6 p.m. in the front door portico (all eligible community members)

Glenbard West, 670 Crescent Blvd. 10 a.m.-1 p.m. in the 4th Floor Bridge (students/staff only)

Glenbard South, 23W200 Butterfield Road, 10 a.m.-1 p.m. by the main door No. 4 (students/staff only)

Glenbard East, 1014 S. Main St., Lombard, 10 a.m.1 p.m. (location tbd) (students/staff only)

College of DuPage, 425 Fawell Blvd., Glen Ellyn, 9 a.m.2 p.m. Student Resource Center behind the coffee shop “Brew 425″ (all eligible community members)

Every year, millions of Americans find themselves unable to vote because they miss a registration deadline, don’t update their registration, or aren’t sure how to register. To register in the Illinois:

You must be a United States citizen.

You must be 17 years old on or before the date of the Primary Election and turn 18 on or before the date of the General or Consolidated Election.

You must live in your election precinct at least 30 days prior to Election Day.

You must not be serving a sentence of confinement in any penal institution as a result of a conviction.

You may not claim the right to vote anywhere else.

You need two forms of identification, one of which shows your current address. You do not need a photo ID to register. If registering online, you need your driver’s license or Illinois state ID and know the last four digits of your social security number.

For more information about National Voter Registration Day events, visit lwvge.org