Villa Park library hosting virtual self coaching program Sept. 13

Join the Villa Park Public Library via Zoom at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 13, for the program Self Coaching for Small Changes & Habits. Understand how to guide yourself through barriers by leaning on your strengths, using previous successes and identifying confidence. Learn how to develop a wellness vision, how to set realistic short- and long-term smart goals that are attainable and sustainable, and how to assess your goals for continued success.

There is no one-size-fits-all approach on an individual’s wellness journey. Learn how to take control of your desired changes and how to quickly establish these changes into permanent habits.

Registration is required. For more information, visit the website at www.vppl.info, or call 630-834-1164.