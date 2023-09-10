La Grange League of Women Voters to hold program on carbon capture

The League of Women Voters of the La Grange Area is sponsoring an informative program on carbon capture and storage.

Carbon capture and storage (CCS) is a technology that captures carbon dioxide emitted by burning gas, oil, coal or biomass before it enters the atmosphere and then transports it by pipeline to be stored underground.

The presentation will be held from 7- 8:30 p.m. Oct. 10 via Zoom meeting. Advance registration is required using the following link: http://tinyurl.com/LWVLGA-CO2

This event is free of charge and open to the public. For more information, email league@lagrangearealwv.org. Visit our website at www.lagrangearealwv.org.