Man exposes himself to children near Glen Ellyn park: authorities

Glen Ellyn police are investigating a report of an indecent exposure that took place Sept. 6 near Sunset Park, authorities said.

The incident occurred at about 4 p.m. when a man allegedly exposed his genitals to two children walking home from school, police said. The suspect allegedly told the children they dropped something prior to the indecent exposure.

The suspect was described as between 30 and 50 years old with an average build and a full, dark brown beard that was slightly gray. He was wearing a gray t-shirt with white lettering, blue athletic shorts and a black baseball cap, police said.

Residents in the area are asked to check their security cameras for the individual matching the description.

The offender’s direction of travel was not provided. Police checked the area and were unable to locate the suspect.

Glen Ellyn police urge anyone with information to call 911. Extra patrols will be in place before and after school throughout the area.