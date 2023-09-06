La Grange Field of Honor recognizes all those who serve

More than 500 American flags are on display at Denning Park in La Grange through Sept. 11 to honor individuals serving in the U.S. military, veterans, frontline workers and first responders.

The Field of Honor is hosted by Operation Support Our Troops-America Inc. and the La Grange Park District, as well as local organizations, businesses and individuals. This is the second time the event has been held, the first being in La Grange in 2021.

“It’s to raise awareness of the sacrifices that our troops and their families make and at the same time to raise money for a charitable cause, which is Operation Save Our Troops-America,” La Grange Villiage President Mark Kuchler said.

OSOT-America is a volunteer-based nonprofit organization that aims to support and provide comfort, resources and education to those in the American forces, as well as their families, both while deployed and after they have returned.

Eugenia Callison is an OSOT-America board member, Field of Honor chairwoman and the OSOT-America spiritual leader within the organization’s Leap of Faith Program that helps Gold Star Families. Callison also is a military spouse. Her husband was a dental surgeon for the Air Force Reserves.

“Operation Support Our Troops-America was started 20 years ago by two parents that had sons that were serving in the military at the time,” Callison said. “They decided to send care boxes. Usually everybody sends it off Christmas and Easter or something like that. So they decided to send care boxes on Valentine’s Day and people kept dropping things off at their house and soon their house was filled and their garage was filled and then they had to get a couple of warehouses. We’ve sent well over 2.3 million pounds of care boxes to soldiers that are deployed all over the world. And then they also have G.I. Yoga, which is offered to veterans, and we have veterans assistance programs.”

Callison said the last time the organization held the event was during the pandemic and she believed it was important to include first responders and frontline workers.

The Field of Honor display theme is “Unity, Community, Support.” The display is free and open to the public from sunrise to sunset.

“I think that [the theme of “Unity, Community, Support”] fits perfectly with La Grange because so many things that we do are about unifying our community,” Kuchler said. “La Grange supports both our troops and our veterans. We have a very strong American Legion and they provide support for our troops and our veterans. … I think La Grange is a great village to host the event.”

The first time the Field of Honor event was held in La Grange, Kuchler attended with his father, who was a U.S. Air Force veteran.

“My father, who has since passed away, is an Air Force veteran,” Kuchler said. “He attended with me. We have a picture together in front of the flag that I purchased in his honor and I look at that picture and it’s very moving to me now.”

To honor those who serve and have served and support OSOT-America, individuals can sponsor flags or make a donation. There is a tent open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the park, 4903 Willow Springs Road, where individuals can buy flags. There is also the option to buy flags online. Money raised will go toward OSOT-America programs. According to OSOT-America, the Field of Honor display was made possible through donations, sponsorships and volunteers.

For those interested in becoming involved with OSOT-America, there are opportunities to set up collection drives, donate and volunteer.

“It’s important to honor our veterans and our military people. … You know, they are the ones that have put their lives on the line for us,” Callison said. “We have the freedoms that we have and we’re able to keep them because of the sacrifices that they’ve made.”

Callison said her experience attending the Field of Honor event in 2021 was beautiful and there was something a veteran told her that has stuck with her since.

“This one veteran was sitting there and he was telling me how his uncle had influenced him,” Callison said. “The flags were waving and it was a cool night. It was just beautiful because the lights were on the flags and he said, ‘The veterans are talking to us.’ That just really stayed with me, you know, the veterans are there. They’re still talking to us. We have to keep the stories alive.”

The closing ceremony for the Field of Honor will take place at 4 p.m. Sept. 11.