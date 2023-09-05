September 05, 2023
Shaw Local
NewsSubscribePrep SportsFriday Night DriveBearseNewspaperObituariesEvent CalendarThe First Hundred Miles

Photo Gallery: Field of Honor features 500 American flags in La Grange

By David Toney for Shaw Local News Network
Chicago Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army, passes by the Field of Honor that is displaying 500 American Flags to honor veterans, active military, first responders as well as frontline workers on Sunday Sep. 3, 2023, at Denning Park in La Grange.

Chicago Recruiting Battalion, U.S. Army, passes by the Field of Honor that is displaying 500 American flags to honor veterans, active military, first responders and frontline workers on Sunday Sept. 3, 2023, at Denning Park in La Grange. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Image 1 of 13
Cliff Cassidy of Naperville takes a photo of his dad’s dog tag on Sunday Sep. 3, 2023, during the opening ceremonies of Field of Honor at Denning Park in La Grange where 500 American flags that are on display to honor veterans, active military, first responders as well as frontline workers.

Cliff Cassidy of Naperville takes a photo of his dad’s dog tag on Sunday Sept. 3, 2023, during the opening ceremonies of the Field of Honor at Denning Park in La Grange where 500 American flags that are on display to honor veterans, active military, first responders and frontline workers. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)

Five hundred American flags were on display during the opening ceremony on Sunday Sept 3, 2023, at Denning Park in La Grange for the Field of Honor. The flags honor veterans, active military, first responders as well as frontline workers.