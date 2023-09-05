Photo Gallery: Field of Honor features 500 American flags in La Grange

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 13

Cliff Cassidy of Naperville takes a photo of his dad’s dog tag on Sunday Sept. 3, 2023, during the opening ceremonies of the Field of Honor at Denning Park in La Grange where 500 American flags that are on display to honor veterans, active military, first responders and frontline workers. (David Toney/David Toney for Shaw Local)