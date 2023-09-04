Latino history professor to give Chavez lecture at Elmhurst University

The Chicagolandia Oral History Project documents the lives, work and culture of Latino suburban communities around Chicago while exploring the impact of those communities on the changing nature of Chicago and its suburbs.

Antonio Ramirez, director of the Chicagolandia Oral History Project and an associate professor of Latino history at Elgin Community College, will talk about the project on Sept. 13 at this year’s César Chavéz Intercultural Lecture at Elmhurst University.

In addition to teaching at Elgin Community College, Ramirez is co-director of its new Center for Civic Engagement. He also has worked as a historical consultant for the National Park Service, a journalist, a bilingual high school teacher and an educator of agricultural migrant workers. He also has served as director of outreach and leadership development at a transnational migrant rights legal center in central Mexico, and as an organizer of low-wage workers in Chicago.

The César Chavéz Intercultural Lecture begins at 4 p.m. Sept. 13, in the Founders Lounge of the Frick Center, 190 Prospect Ave., Elmhurst. Admission is free and all are welcome. For more information, email marketing@elmhurst.edu