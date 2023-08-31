Elmhurst History Museum presents Lost Chicagoland Department Stores exhibit

The Elmhurst History Museum, 120 E Park Ave., will introduce its latest exhibit “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores” on Oct. 6.

Honoring the heyday of Chicago area department stores, such as Marshall Field & Co., Carson Pirie Scott and more, the new exhibition will take guests back in time to learn about the eclectic history of these iconic retailers just in time for the holiday season.

To produce “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores,” the Elmhurst History Museum collaborated with historian and author of “Remembering Marshall Field’s and Lost Chicago Department Stores,” by Leslie Goddard. Through an array of artifacts, images, video, memorabilia and interactive elements, the exhibit will explore the evolution of the retail industry and brick-and-mortar stores beginning in the late 1800s and share stories and items from popular city and suburban department stores of the past.

Key features of the exhibit will include:

Animatronic characters from Marshall Field & Co.’s 2004 Snow White & the Fairest of the Them All holiday windows.

Fashion displays from Marshall Field & Co., Sears, Mongomery Ward and Carson Pirie Scott.

Special holiday items from Chicago department stores including Uncle Mistletoe, Rudolph the Red Nose Reindeer, annual branded gifts and more.

Interactive displays, from a vintage hat try-on station to a video interview with Marshall Field V.

A look inside Elmhurst’s own department stores, including Olswang’s, Ruby’s and The Elm.

Museum guests may also take advantage of special programs inspired by the exhibit through January 2024, from lectures to holiday events for the entire family.

A highlight of events includes:

Remembering Chicagoland Department Stores Lecture: Oct. 22. Goddard invites guests to look back at the great department stores that once dominated Chicago area retail, from the grand shopping palaces clustered on State Street to the cozy local stores on suburban main streets. The lecture is $5, or free for members.

Oct. 22. Goddard invites guests to look back at the great department stores that once dominated Chicago area retail, from the grand shopping palaces clustered on State Street to the cozy local stores on suburban main streets. The lecture is $5, or free for members. Lost Chicagoland Department Stores Gallery Talk: Nov. 12. In this free gallery talk, Curator of Exhibits Sarah Cox will lead participants through the “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores” exhibit while sharing highlights about the history of Chicago and suburban department stores.

Nov. 12. In this free gallery talk, Curator of Exhibits Sarah Cox will lead participants through the “Lost Chicagoland Department Stores” exhibit while sharing highlights about the history of Chicago and suburban department stores. Holiday Gift Wrapping Workshop: Nov. 18. Led by Hannah Sundwall, owner and founder of Gift Wrap Boss, participants will learn fundamental professional techniques including seamless wrapping, bow making and tips on how to wrap oddly-shaped presents. Admission is $10.

“Lost Chicagoland Department Stores” will be on display from Oct. 6-Jan. 28.

The Elmhurst History Museum is open to all ages and offers free admission. The museum is open from 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday and Tuesday – Friday, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, and closed Monday.

For additional information on exhibits or programs, visit elmhursthistory.org.