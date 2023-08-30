Villa Park library to host movie in the park Sept. 8

Come to Cortesi Park, 318 E. Kenilworth Ave. in Villa Park, on Sept. 8 to watch Hotel Transylvania: Transformania, rated PG.

Bring a blanket or chairs along to enjoy a movie outdoors on the big screen. The movie begins at approximately 7:15 p.m. This event is co-sponsored by the Villa Park Public Library, the Friends of the Villa Park Library and the Villa Park Parks & Recreation Department.

In case of inclement weather, the movies will be held indoors at the Villa Park Public Library, 305 S. Ardmore Ave. in Villa Park.