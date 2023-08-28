Elmhurst University designated CyberPatriot Center of Excellence

The U.S. Air Force Association, a non-profit professional military association that supports the Air Force, recently designated Elmhurst University a CyberPatriot Center of Excellence.

The award means that the university has demonstrated excellence and exceptional commitment to advancing STEM and cybersecurity education, and to promoting the goals of the association’s CyberPatriot program. As the nation’s largest youth cyber education program, the CyberPatriot program is the Air Force Association’s major STEM initiative dedicated to strengthening cyber skills among American youth, a news release stated.

Dean Jensen, assistant professor in Elmhurst University’s Department of Computer Science and Information Systems (CSIS) and head of the university’s cybersecurity program, said Centers of Excellence are recognized for their efforts in training students to become skilled in various aspects of cybersecurity work. This includes gaining hands-on experience during CyberPatriot competitions, when teams of students are challenged to find and fix cybersecurity vulnerabilities, the release stated.

Jensen’s involvement in CyberPatriot began in 2014, when York Community High School students interested in participating in a CyberPatriot competition approached the university in search of a sponsoring educator. Jensen stepped in and remains the Elmhurst Cyber Club’s technical mentor and president.

His time with the club and the CyberPatriot competition gave him valuable experience and insights as the university’s Department of Computer Science and Information Systems was developing its bachelor of science program in cybersecurity, which launched in the fall of 2020. He and his colleague David Brown, assistant professor in CSIS, recently received an Elmhurst Innovation Grant for $31,000 to help develop a Cyber Range on campus. Both Elmhurst and York students will be able to use the range to build their cybersecurity skills.

The university is planning to host an Air Force Association CyberCamp next summer for high school students. Elmhurst University students will have an opportunity to participate as counselors and mentors.