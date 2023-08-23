Edward-Elmhurst Health to sponsor 4th annual Healthy Driven Take a Hike Challenge.

This fall, Edward-Elmhurst Health is joining a group of local organizations to invite community residents to get outside and stay healthy with the fourth annual Healthy Driven Take a Hike Challenge.

As participants discovered over the last two years of the challenge, hiking is a great way for people of all ages to spend time outdoors and stay active. This year’s Take a Hike Challenge co-sponsors include The Conservation Foundation, the Elmhurst Park District, the Forest Preserve District of DuPage County and the Naperville Park District.

The challenge, which runs from Sept. 1-Oct. 27, provides hiking insights, special programs and tips to improve and get the most out of each hike. Participation is free but registration is required to earn awards.

Participation is easy with 3 simple steps: 1. Sign up online. 2. Get out and hike from Sept. 1 to Oct. 27 and 3. Turn in the Take a Hike Tracker with six completed hikes to earn the Take a Hike Trail Blaze Award.

Hikes can be completed anywhere. Trails listed online are suggestions only. The Take a Hike Trail Blaze Award includes either a commemorative pin, medallion or, for first-time participants, a walking stick with a commemorative medallion.

To register, sign up for weekly emails about special events, see an interactive hiking map and more, visit www.EEHealth.org/healthy-driven/take-a-hike.