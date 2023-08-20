August 20, 2023
West End Art Festival upcoming in La Grange

By Shaw Local News Network

La Grange’s 27th West End Arts Festival will be held Sept. 9-10. (Shaw Media)

La Grange’s 27th West End Arts Festival will be Sept. 9-10.

The juried fine arts festival is a popular end-of-the-summer event for the community as well as for high-caliber artists from across the country, according to a news release.

The fest, which will be from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. both days, will be adjacent to the Stone Avenue Metra train station, 701 W. Burlington Ave., in La Grange. There is plenty of free parking, according to the release.

Shop and talk with artists in person and enjoy live jazz and art demonstrations. There will be interactive fun for children.

La Grange
