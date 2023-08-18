Elmhurst Art Museum offers special programs during ‘Picasso: Fifty Years Later’ exhibit

The Elmhurst Art Museum will present programming for “Picasso: Fifty Years Later” from Sept. 9 through Jan. 7.

Visitors are invited to engage with Pablo Picasso’s work, lasting influence and legacy. Programs complementing the exhibition reflect on both lasting impressions and new interpretations of Picasso, including lectures by speakers from a variety of backgrounds and art-making activities for families to create their own works inspired by the famed artist.

Through “Picasso: Fifty Years Later,” the Elmhurst Art Museum is participating in the worldwide Picasso 1973-2023 Celebration, timed to coincide with the 50th anniversary of Pablo Picasso’s death in 1973. One of numerous exhibitions taking place across the U.S. and around the globe, “Picasso: Fifty Years Later” reflects on the artist in three parts: a section dedicated to introducing Picasso in the context of his contemporaries such as Alexander Archipenko, Wilfredo Lam, Fernand Leger and Joan Miro; a gallery exploring the demanding process of Picasso’s printmaking; and a presentation of contemporary figurative artists including Laura Berger, Liz Flores, Richard Hull, Leasho Johnson and Jose Lerma.

A highlight of “Picasso: Fifty Years Later” is the debut of Picasso and the Progressive Proof: Linocut Prints from a Private Collection, a gallery-sized exhibition within the exhibition curated by Richard Townsend. Picasso and the Progressive Proof features 17 progressive proofs showing the detailed steps – and demanding printmaking processes – that allowed Picasso to experiment with recurring themes throughout his career.

All programs are free with timed ticket reservations unless noted.

Conversation with Liz Flores: 1 p.m., Sept. 17. The Elmhurst Art Museum presents a conversation with exhibiting artist Liz Flores. She will share processes and concepts guiding her work, as well as how she sees Picasso’s experiments challenged, furthered and broken since his passing 50 years ago.

Family Day: Picasso and Pastels: 1 to 4 p.m., Sept. 23. Drawing inspiration from the rich works found in “Picasso: Fifty Years Later,” families are invited to create unique still life paintings with oil pastels.

Soirée 2023: 6 p.m., Sept. 30. Tickets are $375. The Elmhurst Art Museum celebrates an extraordinary year, including two blockbuster exhibitions and a $1.1 million renovation, with a special evening including cocktails, a multicourse dinner, entertainment and an art auction. This year’s Soiree decor will be inspired by the work of Flores, a painter and muralist originally from Berwyn, whose work is on view in “Picasso: Fifty Years Later.”

Picasso lecture: Printers, Art Dealers and Lovers by Jay Clarke: 1 p.m., Oct. 14. Jay Clarke, Rothman family curator of prints and drawings at the Art Institute of Chicago, gives a lecture on the many ways Picasso’s life and art intersected with others, specifically his printers, art dealers and lovers. Clarke connects themes between “Picasso: Fifty Years Later” and the Art Institute’s “Picasso: Drawing from Life,” the two Chicago-area exhibitions taking part in the worldwide Picasso 1973-2023 celebration.

Family Day: Cubism Portraits: Saturday, Oct. 28. Visitors are invited to explore the works found in “Picasso: Fifty Years Later” and discover Cubism, the process that Picasso and others used to reinvent traditional portraiture. Using oil pastels and 3D materials, families create their own fragmented portrait sculptures in Picasso’s well-known style.

Family Day: Print Like Picasso!: 1 to 4 p.m., Nov. 18. Families explore printmaking techniques inspired by “Picasso: Fifty Year Later” to create their own colorful prints to take home.

Christine Poggi lecture: 1 p.m., Dec. 2. In partnership with Istituto Italiano di Cultura, Christine Poggi, an art historian and professor of fine arts at New York University, discusses Picasso and her book, “In Defiance of Painting: Cubism, Futurism, and the Invention of Collage.”

Family Day: Holiday Party: 1 to 4 p.m., Dec. 16. The Elmhurst Art Museum’s annual Family Day: Holiday Party kicks off this year with hands-on art activities inspired by “Picasso: Fifty Years Later,” hot cocoa, cookies and a visit from Santa. Families are invited to visit the exhibition and make holiday cards inspired by Picasso’s cubist techniques and colorful paintings.

The Elmhurst Art Museum is located at 150 S. Cottage Hill Ave. in Elmhurst. The museum is open from noon to 5 p.m Wednesday and Thursday and 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Regular admission prices are $18 for adults (ages 18+), $15 for seniors, $10 for students and $5 for children. For information, call 630-834-0202 or visit elmhurstartmuseum.org.