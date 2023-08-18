Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago staff pack food for Northern Illinois Food Bank

A team of 17 agents and staff from Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s Glen Ellyn and Wheaton offices, in conjunction with the firm’s Kindness Foundation, recently packed 3,075 pounds of food for the Northern Illinois Food Bank (NIFB). That food will make 2,653 meals.

BHHS Chicago’s Community Kindness is an annual event where agents and employees provide additional support to an organization of their choosing. This year, they chose to support the NIFB.

“We had an amazing time volunteering at the Northern Illinois Food Bank,” Yvonne Mortimer, managing broker of the Glen Ellyn and Wheaton offices said in a news release. “I don’t think there’s a better feeling than working together with friends and colleagues toward a common goal that helps people with such a profound way. Food is such a basic need and we were so glad to be able to help the NIFB in some small way.”

The NIFB works with more than 900 food pantries, mobile food truck markets and soup kitchens who distribute perishable and non-perishable foods.

The Kindness Foundation is Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Chicago’s philanthropic arm. A 501(c)(3) charitable organization, their mission is to support meaningful local initiatives that improve the communities the company serves and enhance the quality of life for fellow citizens.