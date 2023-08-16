Elmhurst to Rock the Block Sept. 8-9

Enjoy a two-day festival full of bands, food, drinks, free family fun zone and so much more Sept. 8-9 at Elmhurst’s Rock the Block Party.
The fest will be held from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 8 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 9.
Enjoy a two-day festival featuring bands, food, drinks, free family fun zone and so much more. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.
Sept. 8
4 to 4:45 - TBD
5:15 to 6:45 - Run Forrest Run
7:15 to 8:30 - Too Much Molly
9:15 to 10:45 - Hello Weekend
Sept. 9
11 to 5 - Kids Zone
11 to 11:45 - TBD
12:15 to 1:30 - How Rude
2:15 to 3:30 - Ultrabeat
4:15 to 5:45 - Fletcher Rockwell
6:30 to 8 - ARRA
8:45 to 10:45 - Sixteen Candles
RESTAURANTS*RTB is a cashless event. Credit or debit cards are needed for on-street food and beverage purchases.
151 Kitchen - Bar/ Pints
Armand’s Pizzeria
Francesca’s Amici
Hello Donut
Kilwins Elmhurst
Nu Crepes
Pazzi di Pizza
Pilot Pete’s Coffee & Treats
Poke Burrito
Primos Locos
Victory Meat & Seafood