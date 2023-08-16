Elmhurst to Rock the Block Sept. 8-9

Enjoy a two-day festival full of bands, food, drinks, free family fun zone and so much more Sept. 8-9 at Elmhurst’s Rock the Block Party.

The fest will be held from 4-11 p.m. Sept. 8 and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Sept. 9.

Enjoy a two-day festival featuring bands, food, drinks, free family fun zone and so much more. For a list of frequently asked questions, click here.

Sept. 8

4 to 4:45 - TBD

5:15 to 6:45 - Run Forrest Run

7:15 to 8:30 - Too Much Molly

9:15 to 10:45 - Hello Weekend

Sept. 9

11 to 5 - Kids Zone

11 to 11:45 - TBD

12:15 to 1:30 - How Rude

2:15 to 3:30 - Ultrabeat

4:15 to 5:45 - Fletcher Rockwell

6:30 to 8 - ARRA

8:45 to 10:45 - Sixteen Candles

RESTAURANTS*RTB is a cashless event. Credit or debit cards are needed for on-street food and beverage purchases.

151 Kitchen - Bar/ Pints

Armand’s Pizzeria

Francesca’s Amici

Hello Donut

Kilwins Elmhurst

Nu Crepes

Pazzi di Pizza

Pilot Pete’s Coffee & Treats

Poke Burrito

Primos Locos

Victory Meat & Seafood