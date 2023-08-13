La Grange Historical Society’s Home and History Tour in person for first time since 2019

The La Grange Historical Society’s Home and History Tour 2023 is officially on site this year.

The tour will take place in person for the first time since 2019 from noon-5 p.m. Sept. 17.

Guests can tour five La Grange houses and two La Grange Park houses. Visit with the homeowners and enjoy the unique character of each home.

Were you a fan of the virtual tour? That will still be an option. The society will once again host a sneak preview of the virtual tour on Sept. 7 before the general release later in the fall. This event at The Elm, 23 W. Harris Ave., offers a sneak preview of the seven homes.

Enjoy dinner style hors d’oeuvres, drinks, dessert and more as well as receive a free ticket to the onsite tour on Sept. 17.