Elmhurst History Museum lecture focuses on bicycle’s impact on 19th Century women

The Elmhurst History Museum will present “The Freedom Machine: Women Cyclists in the Victorian Era” from 2-3 p.m. Sept. 10 at the Elmhurst History Museum Education Center, 120 East Park Ave.

Join author Chris Sweet as he explores the bicycle boom of the late 1800s and its impact on women’s independence, dress and social norms.

llinois was at the center of of a massive bicycle boom in the late 1800s with women at the forefront challenging Victorian social norms by advocating for dress reform and women’s rights. Some of the best female racers in the country hailed from Chicago, and they disproved contemporary myths about women’s fragility. Based on his original research for a forthcoming book, author Chris Sweet will present and discuss the rich history of Illinois women cyclists from the 1860s-1900.

Tickets are $5 and can be bought here.