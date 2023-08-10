La Grange Farmers Market continues through Oct. 26

The La Grange Farmers Market market will run rain or shine from 7 a.m.-1 p.m. every Thursday through Oct. 26 and will feature 30 local and regional small-batch vendors.

The market is located on Harris Avenue between La Grange Road and Sixth Avenue. Free parking is available nearby.The market provides fruits, vegetables, flowers, breads and other items.

Produce is picked the day before you buy it, when it’s ripe and ready to eat. Family farmers from Wisconsin, Michigan, Indiana and Illinois provide fresh food that ripens in the soil instead of in supermarket bins.

Returning vendors are: Aimie’s European Bakery, Aracely’s Bakery, Boyce Chiropractic, The Cheese People,The Daly Bagel, The Eating Well, Elena’s Cucina, For You Honey Co., Gandi the Juice Guru, Gigawatt Coffee Roasters, Go Green La Grange, Island Soapies, Jake’s Country Meats, JW Morlock and Girls, Katich Breads, Kernel Dan’s Kettle Corn, La Grange Public Library, Lil Mad Cafe Gourmet Shop, Marek’s Authentic Polish Food, Miracle Microgreens Farm, My Donut Lady, Olivaceto, Skibbe Farms, A Taste of Martha’s Kitchen, Taqueria Mi Taquito, Tidey Farms, Umland’s Crunchy Cheese Bites, UChicagoMedicine AdventHealth La Grange.

New vendors are: Get Sharp, Maggie’s Munchies Dog Treats and River Valley Ranch.

Go Green La Grange, a local environmental organization, will be at the market each week to provide information on composting, rain barrels and other green initiatives. Drop-off receptacles will be available to collect used corks, shoes and fabrics in addition to collecting a featured specialty item. See schedule below:

Every week: Pop tops from cans, fabric (except blankets), corks (not plastic), shoes, bread tags and can carriers.

Aug. 10: Dental products (unused)

Aug. 17: Sports/soccer

Aug. 24: Face masks (new & used post-COVID)

Aug. 31: Open

Sept 7: Open

Sept 14: Baby items including soap, lotion, talcum, wash cloths, bibs, cups, combs and brushes, unused diapers and pull ups, unexpired unopened baby food, nursing supplies, clean pacifiers and teething toys, seats/stools/potties, sterilizers, changing pads, bottle warmers, diaper bags, monitors (sound or video), children’s bowls, plates, utensils.

Sept 21: Writing instruments, brushes, dry markers for the Art Guild

Sept 28: Denim (blue) jeans

Oct 5: Old (or new) bras (cancer awareness)

Oct 12: Old (or new) bras (cancer awareness)

Oct 19: Old (or new) bras (cancer awareness)

Oct 26: Cans of fruit and vegetables for Second Baptist Church Food Pantry